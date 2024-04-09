IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $995.35 million and $21.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002675 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

