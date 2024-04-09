iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,541,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,323,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 847,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,986. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.02.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.