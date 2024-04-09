iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 491,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,242. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
