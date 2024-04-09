iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,808 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $84,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.