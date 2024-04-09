iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 53,506 shares.The stock last traded at $59.36 and had previously closed at $59.38.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

