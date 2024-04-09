iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC remained flat at $44.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.