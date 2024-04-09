iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.56

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 223769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 195,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $25,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $23,421,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7,041.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 792,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,579 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

