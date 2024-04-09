iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.64

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.52, with a volume of 1781728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

