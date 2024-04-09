iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 651.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,408 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

