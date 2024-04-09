iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.