iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after buying an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. 3,035,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

