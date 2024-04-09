iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Summit Rock Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Rock Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 22.5% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

