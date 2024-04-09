iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

