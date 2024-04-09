iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.79

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.79 and last traded at $149.36, with a volume of 6965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.45.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $880.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 286,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.