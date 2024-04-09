Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,965. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

