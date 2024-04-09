Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 149,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,965. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ivanhoe Electric has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

