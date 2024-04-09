Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

