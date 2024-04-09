JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

