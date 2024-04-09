Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $75.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENVA

Enova International Stock Down 0.6 %

ENVA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. 21,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.