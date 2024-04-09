Jefferies Financial Group Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $209.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $199.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

