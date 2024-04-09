Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $68,855.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00014543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001555 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,534.37 or 0.99790802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00133944 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00210006 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $113,779.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

