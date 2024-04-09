Jet Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $64,176.06 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $64,176.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

