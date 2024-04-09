JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Blackstone (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.97.

NYSE BX traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. 1,206,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,043. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 17,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 353,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

