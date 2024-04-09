JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 33.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 207,632 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

