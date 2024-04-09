JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Trading Up 1.8 %

LGIH opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.