John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.35

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

