JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSX

Hiscox Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,140.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,058.51. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,251 ($15.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 741.25, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.