JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.57) to GBX 1,270 ($16.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Hiscox Trading Down 0.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox
In other news, insider Paul Cooper purchased 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,232 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £14,094.08 ($17,838.35). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
