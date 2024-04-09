JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 301,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

