JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 144,543 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 170,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,790,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 160,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,325,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,548. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

