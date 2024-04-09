Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $485.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.80.

Shares of GS opened at $410.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

