Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $58.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

