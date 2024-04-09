Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $11.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Green Dot from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

GDOT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.04 million, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

