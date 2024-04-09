Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,011,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS NULV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 57,755 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

