Keener Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $83.42. 4,549,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

