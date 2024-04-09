Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.2% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.78. 42,758,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,225,039. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $276.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

