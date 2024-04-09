Keener Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Trading Up 0.9 %

CMA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.61.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

