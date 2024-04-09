Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

ROK traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.83. 866,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

