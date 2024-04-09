Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,520,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

