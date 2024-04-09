Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 200 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,234,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.76. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.