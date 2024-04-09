Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 311 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,197. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

