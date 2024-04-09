Keener Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 98,746 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJR traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,902. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

