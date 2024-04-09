KeyCorp Increases Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $139.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITGR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

