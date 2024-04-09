KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.53.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

