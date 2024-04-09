KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,200,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,421,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Stephens raised shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

