Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.5 %

KMI opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

