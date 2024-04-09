Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,984 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,942,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.