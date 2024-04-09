Krispy Kreme (DNUT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2024 – Krispy Kreme had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Krispy Kreme was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/27/2024 – Krispy Kreme had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Krispy Kreme had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,301. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Krispy Kreme

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.64%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

