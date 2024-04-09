Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

