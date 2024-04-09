LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

