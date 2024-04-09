LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $938.48 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $886.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

