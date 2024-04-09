LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 220 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $404.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.14 and its 200 day moving average is $394.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

